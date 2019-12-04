NewsRegional

New technology introduced to help protect caribou herd

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia has announced that a new way of using GPS tracking data is being introduced to help minimize interactions between a herd of caribou and snowmobilers.

According to the Government, by tracking the herd’s location using GPS collars worn by some of the caribou in the Central Selkirk herd, provincial biologists can now keep some parts of the Central Selkirk Snowmobile Management Area closed to snowmobiling while keeping other parts that contain no caribou open.

The Province says this new approach is a result of a stewardship management agreement between the B.C. Government and two outdoor recreational clubs, Trout Lake Recreational Club and the Arrow Lakes Ridge Riders.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development has been working with the B.C. Snowmobile Federation and the two clubs on this project.

