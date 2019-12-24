News

New Year's Eve at the Legion

By Tracy Teves

Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Royal Canadian Legion presents Newfoundland’s Dave McHugh to celebrate New Year’s Eve in style.

Doors for the event open at 7 PM with music starting at 8 PM.

There are prizes to be won such as two airline tickets for anywhere Westjet flies, door prize a 50” 4K Roku TV. There will be prizes to be given away throughout the night and food will be served.

For anyone purchasing ten (10) tickets at one time has the opportunity to reserve their table.

Tickets are $30 per person and are available for purchase from the Legion.

