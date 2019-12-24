News

New Year’s Eve at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre with the FSJ Literacy Society

By Tracy Teves

Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Literacy Society is hosting an evening of entertainment and celebration to ring in the New Year.

100 percent of the event proceeds will be directed to the Fort St. John Literacy Society to enhance and expand the free literacy programs offered to the local community.

Entertainment for the evening includes; Lori Kole, Sweet Tequila, The SweetWater Band and Montney Coulees. The evening’s entertainment starts at 9 PM.

The Literacy Society shares there will be a 50/50 draw, as well as door prizes that will be given away throughout the evening.

This is a 19+ event and Tickets $49.99 +taxes/fees

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite, or at the Casino Cash Cage and Pomeroy Hotel Fort St. John.

If you wish to make dinner reservations please call Just Jacks at 250-262-2040

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE

