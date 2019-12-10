News

Next step for the Tourism Board to become a society

By Tracy Teves

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Tourism Board is another step closer to becoming its own society.

At the Regular Council meeting on Monday, December 9th, 2019, Baptiste Marcere an FSJ Tourism Board Member made a presentation to Council on the needs of a Tourism Society in Fort St. John.

Council voted to introduce and read three times the Tourism Fort St. John Board Repeal Bylaw No. 2458, 2019.

At an August 26th, 2019 Council meeting the Tourism Board made a request to Council to rescind the bylaw and allow the board to incorporate as registered Society in BC rather than a Board of Council as well as retaining ownership of the branding and name ‘Tourism Fort St. John’.

In 2010, the Tourism Fort St. John board was developed with a bylaw that has prevented and limits potential growth opportunities for the tourism organization to operate efficiently in Fort St John.

