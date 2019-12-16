News

North Peace Cultural Centre presents ‘Arts Stars-Home for Christmas’

By Tracy Teves

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Cultural Centre (NPCC) presents ‘Arts Stars-Home for Christmas’.

Thursday, December 19th at 7:00 pm, this special gathering is an evening of conversation. The topic is about what inspired artists to pursuit an Arts career, the highlights of working in the Arts sector and tips on how to get noticed and move ahead.

There will be three featured artists including, Emily Fraser, Vancouver costume designer, Shannon May, a professional dancer and choreographer and Elysa Cruz, who is training in Musical Theatre at Sheridan College in Toronto.

Everyone is invited to share their experiences and learn more about working in the Arts, shares the NPCC.

