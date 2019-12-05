North Peace Cultural Centre presents ‘Arts Stars-Home for Christmas’

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Cultural Centre (NPCC) presents ‘Arts Stars-Home for Christmas’.

Thursday, December 19th at 7:00 pm, this special gathering is an evening of conversation. The topic is about what inspired artists to pursuit an Arts career, the highlights of working in the Arts sector and tips on how to get noticed and move ahead.

Two featured artists include Emily Fraser, Vancouver costume designer and

Shannon May, a professional dancer and choreographer.

Everyone is invited to share their experiences and learn more about working in the Arts, shares the NPCC.