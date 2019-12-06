Sports

North Peace Gymnastics Association announces return of Northern Gymnaestrada Team for 2020

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Gymnastics Club has announced its return of the Northern Gymnaestrada Team for the 2020 Season. 

Chantelle Yates, of the NPGA, says the Northern Gymnaestrada is part of a larger event, held in Northern B.C., to give northern participants a chance to participate in a non-competitive form of gymnastics.

According to Yates, besides a regional Gymnaestrada, there are also Gymnaestrada events held on the Provincial, National, and International level, and is the only gymnastics program that is recognized worldwide.

This coming year’s event will be held on May 3, 2020 in Prince George.

Currently, Yates says the NPGA is looking to form a team of 15 gymnasts and it is open to anyone, of any ability, as long as you are older than eight years of age.

The Gymnaestrada class will be held each Friday, from January 10 to May 3 during the times of 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the cost to register $295 for 12 classes, performance registration fee and costume fee.

Registration for the Gymnaestrada class will be open online starting on December 14 at 8:00 p.m.

For more information, you can visit the NPGA’s website.

