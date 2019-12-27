Sports

North Peace Rod & Gun Club to host Second Annual Holiday Handgun Match this Saturday

By Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Rod and Gun Club is hosting its Second Annual...
NEBC Bantam Trackers to compete in Kamloops International Bantam Ice Hockey Tournament

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers will be headed to Kamloops, from January...
Chetwynd International Chainsaw Carving Championship announces 2020 Carvers

CHETWYND, B.C. - Carver announcements have been posted for the 2020 Chetwynd International Chainsaw Carving Championship.
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Rod and Gun Club is hosting its Second Annual Holiday Handgun Match this Saturday, December 28.

The Handgun Match is an International Practical Shooting Confederation style club match which means that shooters will be following the IPSC rules and format but no Black Badge is required in order to shoot.

Experienced and inexperienced shooters are welcome to attend this match as safety training will be provided prior to the match.

In order to take part in the match, all participants must have a free Practiscore account to view the match and to register.

The Second Annual Holiday Handgun Match is this Saturday, December 28, at the North Peace Rod and Gun Club.

For more information, you can send an email to nprgipsc@gmail.com.

