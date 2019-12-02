Northern Development issues over $200,000 in grants to Peace Region agricultural projects

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Development Initiative Trust has announced that seven Peace Region agricultural projects will receive over $209,000 in funding through the B.C. Hydro Peace Agricultural Compensation Fund.

Some of the organizations to receive funding include the B.C. Grain Producers Association for $100,000 towards crop research and the Northern Environmental Action Team for $27,112 to expand on alternative crop growing programs.

The $20-million fund was established in 2018 to support agricultural priorities, such as production and related economic activity, in the Peace Region.

Advertisement

The fund reflects B.C. Hydro’s recognition of the role agriculture plays in the Peace River region and the potential effects of the Site C project on agriculture.

The application intake for 2020 is now open and can be applied for on Northern Development’s website.

Here is the full list of 2019 grant recipients: