Northern Development issues over $200,000 in grants to Peace Region agricultural projects

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Development Initiative Trust has announced that seven Peace Region agricultural projects will receive over $209,000 in funding through the B.C. Hydro Peace Agricultural Compensation Fund.
Some of the organizations to receive funding include the B.C. Grain Producers Association for $100,000 towards crop research and the Northern Environmental Action Team for $27,112 to expand on alternative crop growing programs.
The $20-million fund was established in 2018 to support agricultural priorities, such as production and related economic activity, in the Peace Region.
The fund reflects B.C. Hydro’s recognition of the role agriculture plays in the Peace River region and the potential effects of the Site C project on agriculture.
The application intake for 2020 is now open and can be applied for on Northern Development’s website.
Here is the full list of 2019 grant recipients:
- B.C. Grain Producers Association – $100,000 to research the viability of crops in the Peace Region. This project supports the development of varieties of grains and oilseeds suitable to growing conditions in the Peace Region.
- Northern Environmental Action Team – $27,112 for a Northern Cohort Extension and Outreach Program that provides educational opportunities for alternative agricultural production in the Peace Region.
- RDR Ventures Ltd. – $25,209 to expand the irrigation system at Rainey Ranch. Expansion will allow water to reach all areas of the ranch, which will improve grazing and allow the ranch to raise a greater number of livestock.
- Ardills Ranch Ltd. – $25,000 to build a wildlife control fence. This project will enable the ranch to keep and protect cattle feed; thus allowing them to feed more stock and increase the production of locally raised beef.
- Blackbird Environmental Ltd. – $24,140 to establish a drone field school program to provide agricultural producers with basic drone skill training. Drone systems can be used in a wide range of agricultural applications for monitoring their fields, such as informing producers where problem areas are and where additional management techniques may be required.
- Don Titus Parent Advisory Council in Chetwynd – $5,625 to implement an agricultural education program for students in Kindergarten to Grade 7, designed to generate interest in the agriculture industry. Students will be exposed to the unique experience of gardening in northern B.C.
- Peace River Regional 4-H Council – $2,000 to provide an opportunity for youth communication and leadership training in agriculture-related projects. The training is focused around the following main themes: raising livestock and livestock projects, food production and preparation, pasture management and practices and climate change topics.