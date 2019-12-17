Northern Rockies to start developing Connectivity Strategy, public input needed

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality has announced that it has started the development of a ‘Regional Connectivity Strategy’ as the starting point in a multi-step process.

According to the Regional Municipality, the Strategy aims to improve internet speed and reliability in the region and will help guide connectivity-related decisions to achieve greater well-being and economic benefits derived from connectivity.

From now until March 2020, the Regional Municipality, assisted by TANex Engineering Corporation, will take a comprehensive look into connectivity within the region to better understand the unique needs and develop the roadmap for a connected future.

- Advertisement -

Community engagement has begun and there will be important opportunities to participate coming up, including surveys, interviews, and workshops. Updates will be posted regularly to the Northern Rockies website and Facebook page.

Residents are encouraged to stay tuned and share their experiences.