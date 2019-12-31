NorthRiver Midstream completes purchase of Enbridge assets in Northeast B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – NorthRiver Midstream has closed the final stage of their purchase of Enbridge’s midstream business in Northeast B.C.

The deal was first announced in 2018 and was worth $4.3 billion and included 19 facilities and 3500 km of natural gas gathering pipelines. The transfer of assets was broken into two phases. The first phase was completed as of October 1st, 2018. The second phase included other gas gathering pipelines as well as the building in Charlie Lake, the McMahon plant in Taylor and the FSJ gathering system. The second phase also included the transition of all 700 employees in the region to NorthRiver Midstream.

“With the strategic location of our operations across the Montney basin in British Columbia and Alberta, and the backing of a committed Canadian owner in Brookfield Infrastructure, NorthRiver Midstream is built on an asset base that creates a robust platform for growth,” said Brandon Anderson, CEO of NorthRiver Midstream.