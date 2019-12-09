NPSS Grizzlies Junior Boys Basketball wins silver at Tumbler Ridge

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The junior boys had their second test of the season this weekend in Tumbler Ridge. The Grizzlies started the tournament strong, with a 95-28 win over the Tumbler Ridge Kodiaks and 104-23 win over the Dawson Creek Grade 9s. This put them in the championship showdown against their rivals, the Dawson Creek Grade 10s.

The championship game started very slow for the Grizzlies, who found themselves down 46-19 at halftime. The Grizzlies mounted a ferocious comeback, beginning in the seven-minute mark of the third quarter with tight defense. Led by Temmy Olajide, the Grizzlies shut down the Dawson team and kept them to only 4 points in the quarter. The Grizzlies finished the third quarter only 5 points down. After losing captain Cy Bellamy to injury towards the end of the third, the team rallied behind Arjenson Zarate, Temmy Olajide, Devon Lee and Macklin Hollman. It was a battle to the last second with every possession contested, but the Dawson team emerged victorious by a final

score of 69-64.

“It was a good learning experience for the team, everybody understood what their role and is. Nobody in the team believed the game was over until the final buzzer went. The players demonstrated a ‘never say die’ attitude,” said coach Eugene Concepcion.

Up Next: The junior girls will be in Prince George this weekend, December 13 and 14, for their first tournament of the season. The wrestling team will be in Grande Prairie on Saturday. Good luck Grizzlies!

Athlete of the Week: Temmy Olajide (Gr.10, Jr Boys Basketball)

During the championship game against Dawson Creek, Temy led the charge in scoring and steals with 19 points and 6 steals. He brought high intensity and energy in defense, leading to the biggest comeback in this team’s history!