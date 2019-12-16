Sports

NPSS Grizzlies Junior Girls Basketball places third at Condor Classic

Samantha Stackhouse

Samantha Stackhouse

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The junior girls basketball team opened their season this past weekend at the Condor Classic hosted by Duchess Park in Prince George. The Grizzlies started strong on Friday, December 13 with a 61-49 win over Prince George Secondary.

Sophia De Torres lead the team in points with 15, followed by Karis Paracuelles and Alyssa Gallant with 11 a piece. It was a great team effort.

Saturday was a bit of a different story, with a morning matchup against perennial powerhouse College Heights. A fantastic defensive effort from Elanor Copes, Brenna Carlstad and Meghan Stobbe kept the Grizzlies in the game, but despite their best efforts, the Grizzlies were unable to pull off a win. The girls learned a lot from this game in particular, and used it as an opportunity to work on their mental game and achieve smaller goals in each quarter.

The loss to College Heights set them up to play for third place against host team Duchess Park. After some time to regroup, the girls brought early intensity against the Condors. Again with a great team effort, the Grizzlies took the win with a score of 43-30.

The wrestling team was in Grande Prairie on Saturday for a clinic with the Grande Prairie Wrestling Club. It was a great opportunity for the Grizzlies to learn new skills and compete against wrestlers from another club.

“It was a lot of fun to train with another group of wrestlers. We were able to learn from people who had some great experiences to share.” said Grade 12 wrestler Tristan Hynes.

Up Next: The senior boys are set to play an alumni game on Friday, December 20 at 6:00 p.m.

Athlete of the Week: Elanor Copes (Gr 10, Basketball)
Elanor was the heart and soul of the Grizzlies’ defense over the weekend. She gave 100 per cent effort in every game and lead the team in steals.

