NPSS Senior Alternate Program students spread the warmth this holiday season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Students of the Senior Alternate Program at North Peace Secondary School are busy with fundraising efforts this holiday season.

According to Senior Alternate Program student, Brenna Halbert, each year the Senior Alt students of North Peace Secondary School brainstorm and pitch humanitarian projects to each other.

Halbert says they decided to fundraise for a number of local organizations, such as the Women’s Resource Society and the Firefighters Charitable Society.

- Advertisement -

So far, they have held a bake sale, chilli and bannock sale, and a bottle drive.

They will also be hosting a lunchtime coffee shop on Wednesday, December 11.

They are currently collecting cash, food, warm clothing and toys for their Christmas Drive and will be taking orders for homemade Christmas gifts until Friday, December 13.

So far, the program has raised over $2,000 which will go towards monetary donations and completing community efforts.