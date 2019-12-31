NewsRegional

Olivia listed as most popular baby name for 2019 in BC

By Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Ministry of Health has released a list of the most popular baby...
BC Oil and Gas Commission reminds industry of new regulations and guidelines

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The BC Oil and Gas Commission (OGC) is reminding industry and other...
Premier's statement on New Year's Day

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement about New Year's Day 2020:
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Ministry of Health has released a list of the most popular baby names for 2019.

According to the Province, Olivia came out on top for the most popular baby name for 2019 in B.C., followed by Oliver, Lucas, Liam, Ethan, Noah, William, Benjamin, Charlotte, Emma and Leo.

In 2018, the most popular baby name was Liam followed by Olivia, Emma, Lucas, Oliver, Benjamin, Ethan, Noah, Logan and Amelia.

All data was collected through the Vital Statistics Agency’s preliminary figures from January 1 to December 18, 2019.

Only names that occurred five or more times were listed.

Overall, a total of 40,978 babies were born in B.C. in 2019; approximately 3,000 less than in 2018.

More information on popular baby names can be found on the Province’s website.

