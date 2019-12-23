Peace Country politicians Back proposed Quebec LNG plant

SAGUENAY, QC – A proposed Quebec LNG plant has received the backing from Peace Country, politicians Dawson Creek Mayor Dale Bumstead and Grande Prairie Mayor Bill Given.

In an article written by Curtis Galbraith with Everything GP reports, a $7-billion idea to build an LNG plant in Saguenay, Quebec, would process natural gas from Western Canada in which Bumstead and Given have written letters in support of the proposal called Energie Saguenay.

In the article, according to Bumstead, the plant would process 1.5-billion cubic feet of gas a day. The desire is to have it operational by 2025. Hope is a new plant would supply liquefied natural gas to international markets as a replacement for things like coal and fuel oil.

“Anytime we open up the international market for supplying natural gas, that helps Western Canada, and particularly Northwestern Alberta and Northeastern British Columbia.”

“So, for me, opening up another one to two billion cubic feet of gas a day is very positive for the economic fortunes of our communities and our regions, both in the Alberta and British Columbia Peace Regions.”

“To me, the message and what we are trying to demonstrate here is that we do the development of the natural gas industry better than anybody else in North America and if they’re going to source the gas, they should be sourcing it from Northern Alberta and Northeastern British Columbia.”

“We got the Northeast (B.C.) Mayors and the Chambers of Commerce (onboard). I knew that Mayor Given because I was involved in a group with him not very long ago in regards to some work they were doing in regards to Bill C-69. So, I knew there was an organization that Bill was very involved in over there.” said Bumstead

Bumstead shared the Mayor of Saguenay, plus a lot of people there, want this project to go ahead. He adds many other Peace Region municipalities are also backing this project.

According to the article. there is already opposition lining up in Quebec, plus Premier Francois Legault is on record as saying his province “doesn’t want Alberta’s dirty energy.”