Peace Region non-profits benefit from BC Hydro’s GO Fund

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro is contributing $46,600 to support five Peace Region non-profit groups through the Site C project’s Generate Opportunities (GO) Fund.

Award recipients support Métis cultural heritage, enhance community outreach and accessibility, improve literacy, help families provide healthy meals for themselves, and provide free computer lessons.

Recipients receiving the final grants of 2019 are;

Fort St. John Métis Society for a new cultural program that teaches the Michif language, trapping techniques and connecting with Métis elders;

Fort St. John Association for Community Living for transportation upgrades

Fort St John Literacy Society for its Dolly Parton Imagination Library program and a new nutritional literacy program;

Northeast Aboriginal Business Centre Society for its Healthier Families Through Food program; and

Fort St. John Public Library Association for its CLICK program, which provides free individual computer lessons.

- Advertisement -

This is the 12th time grants have been awarded from the $800,000 fund, which was established in 2016. So far, $437,691 has been distributed to 49 projects.

Applications for funding are accepted on an ongoing basis and funds are distributed quarterly over an eight-year period.

For more information on the fund, including past recipients and application details; CLICK HERE.