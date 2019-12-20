News

Peace Region non-profits benefit from BC Hydro’s GO Fund

By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Peace Region non-profits benefit from BC Hydro’s GO Fund

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - BC Hydro is contributing $46,600 to support five Peace Region non-profit groups...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Peace River Regional District extends the deadline for 2019 Agricultural Challenges Survey

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) has extended the deadline to participate in...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Grain backlog still looms large as CN returns to normal service after strike

MONTREAL — Canadian National Railway Co. says service is back to normal less than a month after a strike...
Read more
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro is contributing $46,600 to support five Peace Region non-profit groups through the Site C project’s Generate Opportunities (GO) Fund.

Award recipients support Métis cultural heritage, enhance community outreach and accessibility, improve literacy, help families provide healthy meals for themselves, and provide free computer lessons.

Recipients receiving the final grants of 2019 are;

  • Fort St. John Métis Society for a new cultural program that teaches the Michif language, trapping techniques and connecting with Métis elders;
  • Fort St. John Association for Community Living for transportation upgrades
  • Fort St John Literacy Society for its Dolly Parton Imagination Library program and a new nutritional literacy program;
  • Northeast Aboriginal Business Centre Society for its Healthier Families Through Food program; and
  • Fort St. John Public Library Association for its CLICK program, which provides free individual computer lessons.
- Advertisement -

This is the 12th time grants have been awarded from the $800,000 fund, which was established in 2016. So far, $437,691 has been distributed to 49 projects.

Applications for funding are accepted on an ongoing basis and funds are distributed quarterly over an eight-year period.

For more information on the fund, including past recipients and application details; CLICK HERE.

Previous articlePeace River Regional District extends the deadline for 2019 Agricultural Challenges Survey

More Articles Like This

Peace River Regional District extends the deadline for 2019 Agricultural Challenges Survey

News Tracy Teves - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) has extended the deadline to participate in its on-line survey for Peace...
Read more

Grain backlog still looms large as CN returns to normal service after strike

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
MONTREAL — Canadian National Railway Co. says service is back to normal less than a month after a strike brought it to a screeching...
Read more

Amber Alert issued for 14 month old boy

News Adam Reaburn - 0
HINTON, A.B. - Hinton RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for 14 month old Waylon Armstrong. At 2:30...
Read more

Last tanker cars to be removed from site of derailment in Saskatchewan

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
LANIGAN, Sask. — Canadian Pacific Railway says it expects the last of its damaged cars will be removed by the end of the week...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv