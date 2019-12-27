GRIMSHAW, AB – Peace Regional RCMP lay multiple charges following a pursuit.

Peace Regional RCMP share, on December 23, 2019, at approximately 10:00 a.m., RCMP responded to a rural area for a possible sighting of a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

The stolen vehicle was taken from a fenced compound of a Grimshaw area business earlier the same morning. Police located the vehicle parked on a range road with a lone male occupant sleeping inside. The male awoke as police approached and placed the vehicle in motion, driving over a tire deflation device that had been deployed.

The vehicle was then driven at an occupied police vehicle, colliding with it, before fleeing toward Grimshaw on Highway 2. A short pursuit was initiated and the vehicle became immobilized as a result of the tire deflation deployment and came to rest in the Grimshaw townsite.

The occupant of the vehicle attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by police at the scene after a brief foot chase.

As a result of the investigation, Michael Jeffrey Ginter (33) of Grande Prairie was charged with multiple criminal offences, as follows:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Operation of a motor vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public

Operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by a peace officer

Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited from doing so

Obstruction of a peace officer

Possession of a controlled substance (x2)

Failing to comply with conditions of a release order (x6)

Mischief by damaging property (x3)

Ginter was remanded into custody after a judicial hearing and will be appearing in the Peace River Provincial Court on Jan. 13, 2020.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter, which remains under investigation at this time.

Should you have information relating to this or any other crime, please contact the Peace Regional RCMP detachment at 780-624-6677. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)