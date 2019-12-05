NewsRegionalSite C

Peace River Hydro Partners contributes $90,000 to community groups in 2019

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Peace River Hydro Partners announced on Thursday, December 5, that it has completed its Christmas campaign by donating money, food, and toys worth $18,000 to regional campaigns and charities at an event at the Site C viewpoint.

In total, for 2019, Peace River Hydro Partners says it has contributed $90,000 to more than 30 community groups in the Peace Region.

Throughout the year, Peace River Hydro Partners has donated funds to various local organizations and services, with the largest donation being a scholarship at Northern Lights College for $35,000.

Another donation included $5,000 to upgrade the information technology curriculum at Robert Ogilvie Elementary School.

Peace River Hydro Partners is a joint venture between ACCIONA and Samsung C&T which holds the Main Civil Works Contract on B.C. Hydro’s Site C Clean Energy Project.

