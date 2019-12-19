Peace Seniors Connect & Care providing Christmas cheer to local seniors

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace Seniors Connect & Care Group (PSCC) has spent the past three years helping to provide support through the Christmas Season.

PSCC shares, the community successfully covered over 250 hampers for local seniors who experience financial difficulties and have little to no family, friends or visitors.

Sunday, December 15th, 2019 hampers were delivered to seniors through better at home as well as deliveries made to those who were privately nominated.

Admin for the PSCC group, Vanessa Siemens-Ford shares, the week started out with the residents of Abbeyfield receiving their hampers along with a few special guests who sang some Christmas carols for them.

Then on Tuesday, December the 17th, 2019 all 120 Peace Villa residents received their hampers.

Siemens-Ford shares, one more party is coming on the 20th and that will wrap up the 2019 Adopt a Senior program.

“There were smiles, there was laughing and also many tears. Many couldn’t believe some stranger would do such a thing for them,” said Siemens-Ford.

PSCC FB group is also providing help to the seniors past the holiday season. When information is brought forward of a senior in need, it’s shared to get what is needed to help the situation.

Siemens-Ford shares a lot of seniors in the area have little to no family are living on a fixed income trying to cover the cost of living, which does not leave a lot of room for extras or treats.

To connect with Peace Seniors Connect & Care, CLICK HERE.