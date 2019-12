CHETWYND, B.C. – Highway 97 in the Pine Pass will experience closures today for Avalanche Control work.

Friday, December 27th, 2019, motorists are to be advised that Highway 97 at Powder King Road (4 km south of the Pine Pass Summit) will be closed from 11 AM until 3:30 PM PST for avalanche control work.

Expect major delays today, with 30 to 45 minute wait time.

Keep updated using DriveBC.ca

