Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Pipeline company Enbridge to raise dividend by nearly 10 per cent

By Canadian Press

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Pipeline company Enbridge to raise dividend by nearly 10 per cent

CALGARY — Enbridge Inc. is raising its dividend by nearly 10 per cent. The...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Cenovus says capital spending to edge higher in 2020, production to rise

CALGARY — Cenovus Energy Inc. plans to increase its capital spending in 2020 compared with this year.
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

NEBC Bantam Trackers sweep two-game series over North Central Bobcats

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers were in Prince George on the weekend...
Read more
Canadian Press

CALGARY — Enbridge Inc. is raising its dividend by nearly 10 per cent.

The pipeline company says it will start paying a quarterly dividend of 81 cents, effective March 1, up from its previous rate of 73.8 cents.

The shares will have a yield of about 6.3 per cent, based on Enbridge’s closing share price on Monday.

- Advertisement -

In its outlook for 2020, Enbridge says it expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of about $13.7 billion.

Distributable cash flow per share for 2020 is expected to be in a rage of $4.50 to $4.80 per share.

Enbridge chief executive Al Monaco says the company’s emphasis in the near term will be on capital efficient in-franchise growth and executing its secured capital projects.

“Over the medium to longer term, Enbridge’s diversified asset base, integrated infrastructure networks and extensive reach provide us with many opportunities to extend growth,” Monaco says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ENB)

The Canadian Press

Previous articleCenovus says capital spending to edge higher in 2020, production to rise

More Articles Like This

Cenovus says capital spending to edge higher in 2020, production to rise

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Cenovus Energy Inc. plans to increase its capital spending in 2020 compared with this year. The energy...
Read more

Kenney aims for clear signs of federal action on two-day Ottawa trip

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney set out a dire picture of the economic and social impact of federal policy on Alberta...
Read more

Fort St John RCMP charge man following sexual assault investigation

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP have charged a man following a sexual assault investigation. In...
Read more

Province issues funding for new skills training programs

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Government of British Columbia has issued funding for new skills training programs in communities throughout the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv