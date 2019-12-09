Preliminary rounds for World Junior A Hockey Challenge kick-off in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The preliminary rounds for the Wolrd Junior A Hockey Challenge kicked-off this weekend at the Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek.

On Saturday, December 7, Canada East took on Russia for game one of the preliminaries.

The score of this game was close with zero goals in the first period and remained tied at two apiece in the second and third.

The game went into overtime where Russia would ultimately score the winning the goal, making the final score 3-2 over Canada East.

Then for game two of the preliminaries, it was Canada West vs Canada West.

Similar to their eastern counterparts, Canada West was unable to maintain a lead, eventually falling 3-2 to Team USA.

Then on Sunday, the preliminary rounds continued which saw the Czech Republic take on Russia and Team Canada East vs Team Canada West.

The Czech Republic vs Russia game went into overtime, with the Czech Republic winning the game 4-3.

Team Canada East managed to beat Team Canada West with a strong lead of 5-1.

Up next, on Monday, December 9, is more preliminary action that will see the Czech Republic take on Team USA. Puck drop is 7:00 p.m. at the Encana Events Centre.