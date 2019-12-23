News

Premier’s statement on Chanukah

By Tracy Teves

VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement in celebration of the start of Chanukah:

“Tonight at sunset, Jewish families in British Columbia will gather together to give blessings, exchange gifts and give thanks on the first day of Chanukah.

“As each light of the chanukiyah is lit over the next eight evenings, Jewish people around the world will remember the miracle at the heart of Chanukah – a single pot of oil that fed the flame in the Holy Temple for eight full days.

“Each night, as additional candles are lit, the light grows stronger, just like the flames of hope and faith that can only ever burn brighter as their glow is shared.

“I hope that all who celebrate have a Happy Chanukah, a Chanukah Sameach, with good food and good company, in the warmth of family and community.

“May the light shine brightly‎ in your homes.”

