Premier’s statement on Christmas Day

VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement marking Christmas Day:

“On Dec. 25, Christians around the world gather together with family and friends to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Many Christians will use this time to attend services and rejoice in Jesus’s message of peace, joy and love.

“For others, Christmas is a chance to rest, recharge and reflect as we prepare for the new year ahead. It is a holiday that unites people across different countries and backgrounds all around the world. It reminds us that charity, generosity and kindness toward our fellow humans is something we can practise every day – not just during the Christmas season.

- Advertisement -

“To all those celebrating, I wish you a safe and happy holiday.

“Merry Christmas!”

For a traditional Chinese translation, CLICK HERE

For a French translation, CLICK HERE

For a Tagalog translation, CLICK HERE