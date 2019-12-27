Prolific offender caught in Fort St. John driving a stolen vehicle after spike belt deployed

News

By Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP report a prolific offender was caught driving a stolen vehicle and apprehended after the deployment of a spike belt.

The RCMP Share, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at approximately 1:45 pm, Fort St John RCMP plain clothes Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) officers, observed a white pickup truck, parked in the area of 269 Rd and Willow Rd. The truck had no front plate and inactive insurance.

The vehicle departed the area as the CRU officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop where the officers recognized the driver, whom they were familiar with as a known offender in the Fort St John, Dawson Creek, Chetwynd areas. Officers also observed a female passenger.

The vehicle did not stop and travelled north on Alaska Highway and then west on Hwy 29, toward Hudson Hope, BC.

Hudson Hope RCMP frontline officers were requested to assist in stopping the truck. The driver refused to stop for an initial traffic stop in the Lynx Creek area where a spike belt was deployed resulting in the front tires being disabled.

The driver continued to drive but was stopped with the assistance of the Peace Liard Regional Police Dog Services vehicle. At that time it was determined that the white truck had been reported stolen from a business in Taylor, BC on December 11, 2019.

David Barber and Naomi Gladue were both arrested and charged with Flight from Police and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime. Barber has been remanded until the end of December and Gladue was released by the Court with an appearance date in January 2020.

Barber is facing additional charges including:
Fort St John File #2019-9078 – Beak & Enter, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.
Fort St John File #2019-10566 – Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.
Fort St John File #2019-12910 – 7 counts of Fraud and 2 counts of Property Obtained by Crime.

The Fort St John RCMP Crime Reduction Unit is working with Dawson Creek and Chetwynd RCMP detachments to investigate further cross-jurisdictional offences.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with any additional information to call the Fort St John RCMP at 250 787-8100. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS

