Province issues funding for new skills training programs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Government of British Columbia has issued funding for new skills training programs in communities throughout the province.

According to the Government, these new programs aim to support British Columbians who face multiple barriers to employment to build the skills they need to embark on new careers.

The Province also says the training programs will also support those who face homelessness, mental health challenges and addiction recovery, or who have been incarcerated.

26 service providers throughout B.C. will help people who face multiple barriers to employment get the skills they need to find work, through the Skills Training for Employment.

In Northeastern B.C., $979,846 will be provided to Horton Ventures Inc. to help 70 people in Chetwynd, Dawson Creek, Fort Nelson and Fort St. John.