NewsRegional

Province launches new fund to support cleaner industry, reduce emissions

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Three local Fort St. John residents travel to Calgary for Operation Christmas Child

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Three local women from the Fort St. John area went to the...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Agassiz man receives a conviction for poaching in Dawson Creek in 2017

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - An Agassiz man who pleaded guilty in court for poaching a moose in...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province launches new fund to support cleaner industry, reduce emissions

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has introduced a new CleanBC industry initiative that aims to reduce emissions...
Read more
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province has introduced a new CleanBC industry initiative that aims to reduce emissions and support good jobs for people throughout British Columbia.

According to the Government, the CleanBC Industry Fund will invest carbon tax revenues of $12.5 million in 16 projects throughout the province.

The Province says additional contributions from industry will raise the total fund value to more than $55 million this year.

- Advertisement -

This new initiative is expected to reduce approximately 700,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent over the next decade, roughly the same as taking 250,000 cars off the road for a year.

Additional projects are expected to be announced in early 2020 following the signing of funding agreements.

For more information on the CleanBC Industry Fund, you can visit the Province’s website.

Previous articleFederal regulator approves expanded Kitimat LNG gas export licence
Next articleAgassiz man receives a conviction for poaching in Dawson Creek in 2017

More Articles Like This

Three local Fort St. John residents travel to Calgary for Operation Christmas Child

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Three local women from the Fort St. John area went to the Operation Christmas Child warehouse in...
Read more

Agassiz man receives a conviction for poaching in Dawson Creek in 2017

News Tracy Teves - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - An Agassiz man who pleaded guilty in court for poaching a moose in Dawson Creek in 2017 was...
Read more

Federal regulator approves expanded Kitimat LNG gas export licence

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — The Canada Energy Regulator says it has approved an application from Chevron Canada for a 40-year licence to export natural...
Read more

North Peace Cultural Centre presents ‘Arts Stars-Home for Christmas’

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Cultural Centre (NPCC) presents 'Arts Stars-Home for Christmas'. Thursday, December...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv