Province launches new fund to support cleaner industry, reduce emissions

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province has introduced a new CleanBC industry initiative that aims to reduce emissions and support good jobs for people throughout British Columbia.

According to the Government, the CleanBC Industry Fund will invest carbon tax revenues of $12.5 million in 16 projects throughout the province.

The Province says additional contributions from industry will raise the total fund value to more than $55 million this year.

This new initiative is expected to reduce approximately 700,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent over the next decade, roughly the same as taking 250,000 cars off the road for a year.

Additional projects are expected to be announced in early 2020 following the signing of funding agreements.

For more information on the CleanBC Industry Fund, you can visit the Province’s website.