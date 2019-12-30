Province plans to continue making BC cleaner and stronger in 2020

VICTORIA, B.C. – Now that the year is coming to a close, the Province of British Columbia is looking back at some of the important steps it took to make the Province cleaner and stronger in 2019.

According to the Province, it made important progress with the CleanBC plan such as reducing pollution and helping use more renewable energy while building a stronger, more sustainable economy.

In 2019, the Government says it made it easier and more affordable to save energy by expanding rebates such as putting up to $14,100 back into homeowners’ pockets for choosing energy-saving products and upgrades to make homes more energy-efficient.

In order to make B.C. cleaner and stronger in 2020, the Province plans to continue promoting growth and innovation, and launch a new fund to support industry-related emission-reducing projects.