Province reminding drivers to apply safety and caution this holiday season

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Ministry of Transportation is reminding British Columbians to keep safety in mind and use caution when travelling on the roads this holiday season.

According to the Province, the highways will become busier as people travel to visit with friends and family.

In order to arrive at your destination safely, the Government says it is important for everyone to plan ahead and drive according to the weather and road conditions. While maintenance crews strive to keep routes as safe as possible, conditions can change quickly at this time of year.

Winter tire regulations are also in effect, and drivers are encouraged to get the best tires they can. It is recommended that your vehicle is equipped with tires that have the mountain/snowflake or mud and snow symbol.

For up-to-date road conditions, you can visit drivebc.ca.

