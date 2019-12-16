NewsRegional

Province seeking public feedback on proposed hunting regulation changes

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia is proposing to make changes to the Province’s hunting regulations for 2020 to 2022.

Proposed changes to the regulations include areas such as hunting, trapping, motor vehicle restrictions, and firearms restrictions.

According to the Government, based on regional requirements and conditions, the intent of these regulation adjustments is to promote the conservation of wildlife and wildlife habitat, as well as to optimize sustainable hunting and trapping opportunities.

Before officially implementing these changes, the Province is seeking public feedback on the proposed hunting regulation changes.

The proposed hunting regulation changes for 2020 to 2022 are online and available for public review and feedback through the Province’s website.

The deadline to provide feedback is January 17, 2020.

