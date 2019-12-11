Province to transition to a new gambling regulator to fight money laundering

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Government of British Columbia has announced that it is taking action against money laundering by transitioning the Province’s gambling regulator and providing it with greater independence to set and enforce regulatory gambling policy.

According to the Government, through amendments to the Gaming Control Act, the Province’s gambling regulator, the Gaming Control and Enforcement Branch, will be transitioned to the new Independent Gambling Control Office.

The Province says the IGCO will focus exclusively on regulatory policy matters related to gambling, horse racing and responsible-gambling programs.

This change addresses concerns raised in Peter German’s Dirty Money report, which highlighted that decisions about regulatory gambling policy should be made separately from decisions about revenue generation.

The Province has started working to modernize the Gaming Control Act and aims to introduce the IGCO in spring 2021.