PRRD provides update on Rose Prairie water station

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has provided residents with an update on the Rose Prairie Water Station.

According to the Regional District, during the commissioning of the Rose Prairie Water Station earlier this year, Sulphides were found in the water supply.

The District says additional treatments have been installed to reduce the sulphides, however, these treatments have not yet been able to decrease the measurable cloudiness in the water to acceptable levels.

The District’s goal is to have the water station open as soon as possible, with the possibility of having the issues resolved by the end of January.

The Regional District says it apologizes for the delay in opening the water station and thanks residents for their patience during this frustrating time.