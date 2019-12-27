RCMP looking to return a large number of recovered tools

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP is looking to return a large number of recovered tools.

The Fort St. John RCMP share, on December 26, 2019, frontline officers recovered a large quantity of air power tools, sockets and a micrometre.

RCMP are looking to return the items to their rightful owners.

- Advertisement -

If you believe you may be the owner, please attend the Fort St John RCMP detachment at 10648 100th St, and provide any photos, serial numbers or any other means of identifying the items as yours.

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who may have further information about this incident to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.