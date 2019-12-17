FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – RCMP has provided an update regarding the vehicle collision that occurred early Sunday morning on Highway 97 and the Beatton Airport Road.

According to RCMP, a pickup truck was struck by a semi. Two occupants of the pickup truck were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say two other occupants of the truck were taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the driver of the semi had no injuries.

Highway 97 was closed for several hours as police investigated and the scene was cleared. That section of the highway was reopened to traffic as of 7:50 a.m. on Sunday morning.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and causal factors have yet to be determined. Police do not believe impairment to be a factor.