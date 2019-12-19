Sports

Registration now open for Canada 55+ Games

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Registration is now open for the 2020 Canada 55+ Games.

The 2020 edition of the Canada 55+ Games is scheduled to take place on August 25 to the 28 in Kamloops.

According to Organizers, registration is on a first-come-first-serve basis and athletes who have taken part and that have won medals in the 2019 B.C. 55+ Games are being given priority when it comes to registering for the Games.

Some of the events that will be offered for the Canada 55+ Games will include five-pin bowling, slo-pitch, and golf.

For more information and to register for the Canada 55+ Games, you can visit kamloops55games.com.

