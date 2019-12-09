Residential projects main factor in City’s construction values for November

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has released the construction value of building permits issued for November 2019.

For November, the value of construction was $1.13 million with 6 permits issued.

The largest project on the list is for single-family detached housing with a dollar value of $ 508,880 and a permit value of $2,544.

The construction value for commercial projects during November was $90,000, while residential projects were valued at $998,880.

In comparison to 2018, the overall construction value of the projects is up from $42.4 million to $52.4 million.

The number of permits issued so far in 2019 is down to 101 when compared to a year ago at 107.

You can view the full November 2019 building permit report on the City’s website.