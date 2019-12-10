Sports

Ross H MacLean PeeWee A Flyers win gold in Prince George

By Scott Brooks



Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Ross H MacLean PeeWee A Flyers were in Prince George on the weekend, December 6 to the 8, for a Tier 2 Hockey Tournament.

According to Team Manager, Samantha Lucas, the PeeWee A Flyers had an outstanding performance at the Tournament as they took on competitors from Terrace, Quesnel, Prince George, Dawson Creek, and Smithers.

For the first game, on Friday morning, the Flyers took on Prince George and managed to win that game 5-4.

Then on Friday afternoon, the Flyers faced Quesnel and won that game 6-2.

From there, on Saturday morning, the Flyers went on to play Smithers where they managed to shutout Smithers with a win of 6-0.

Then on Saturday afternoon, the Flyers would continue their winning streak with a huge win of 11-1 over Terrace.

On Sunday morning, before the finals, the Flyers faced Dawson Creek and were able to win the game with a win of 6-3, earning the Flyers first seed for the finals.

Then in the gold medal final, the Flyers would take on Quesnel.

In that game, the Flyers managed to come away with gold after a strong win of 6-2 over Quesnel.

Up next, the PeeWee A Flyers are in Peace River this Sunday, December 15, as they take on the Colts, followed by a home game the next week on Saturday, December 21, against the Dawson Creek Canucks.

The next Tournament for the Flyers will be in Grande Prairie this coming February.

