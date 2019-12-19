News

Rotary Club of Fort St. John draws third Mega Lottery Early Bird Winner

By Scott Brooks

Saskatchewan signals warmer feelings to Ottawa over environment

REGINA — Saskatchewan's environment minister is signalling a warming of feelings towards Ottawa despite disagreement over the federal carbon tax. Dustin Duncan...
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Rotary Club of Fort St. John held their third and...
2020 BC Winter Games merchandise now available for purchase

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With a little more than 60 days away, merchandise for the 2020...
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Rotary Club of Fort St. John held their third and final early bird draw for the Rotary Mega Lottery at a Luncheon, on Thursday, at the Northern Grand Hotel.

Drawn as the winner for the third early bird draw, for $5,000 cash, was John Boyd.

Previous winners of the first two early bird draws included Samantha Kemppi and Robin DeRose.

Through the Mega Lottery, since 2003, over $5 million has been raised and distributed amongst dozens of local clubs from Fort St. John to Dawson Creek.

Now that the early bird draws are complete, the grand prize draw will be taking place on January 11 at the Totem Mall.

Tickets for the Mega Lottery are on sale now until January 8, 2020.

For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit rotarymegalottery.org.

Saskatchewan signals warmer feelings to Ottawa over environment

REGINA — Saskatchewan's environment minister is signalling a warming of feelings towards Ottawa despite disagreement over the federal carbon tax. Dustin Duncan met with federal counterpart Jonathan Wilkinson...
2020 BC Winter Games merchandise now available for purchase

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With a little more than 60 days away, merchandise for the 2020 B.C. Winter Games is now...
Small scale LNG plant to open late 2020 near Fort Nelson

FORT NELSON, B.C. - Plans are in the works for a small scale Liquefied Natural Gas plant to operate near Fort Nelson.
Supreme Court dismisses appeal in long-running oilpatch technology fight

CALGARY — A long-running court battle over who owns a well-completion technology that helped usher in the shale oil and gas boom in North...
