Rotary Club of Fort St. John draws third Mega Lottery Early Bird Winner

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Rotary Club of Fort St. John held their third and final early bird draw for the Rotary Mega Lottery at a Luncheon, on Thursday, at the Northern Grand Hotel.

Drawn as the winner for the third early bird draw, for $5,000 cash, was John Boyd.

Previous winners of the first two early bird draws included Samantha Kemppi and Robin DeRose.

Through the Mega Lottery, since 2003, over $5 million has been raised and distributed amongst dozens of local clubs from Fort St. John to Dawson Creek.

Now that the early bird draws are complete, the grand prize draw will be taking place on January 11 at the Totem Mall.

Tickets for the Mega Lottery are on sale now until January 8, 2020.

For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit rotarymegalottery.org.