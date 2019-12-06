Russia beats Canada West in World Junior A Hockey Challenge exhibition game

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A piece of the World Junior A Hockey Challenge was in Fort St. John on Thursday night at the North Peace Arena.

Battling it out in an exhibition series game was Canada West and Russia.

Before the game began, a ceremonial puck drop took place at centre ice with Gary Alexander and Pimm’s Peewee Flyers player Tyson Caven dropping the pucks.

- Advertisement -

During the first period, Canada West was quick to take the lead managing to score three goals, eventually ending the period with a score of 3-1 over Russia.

Then in the second frame, Russia would come alive and scored two goals, making the score tied at three apiece as they headed into the third period.

In period three, Canada West had a difficult time maintaining the lead as Russia would score three more goals, eventually winning the game 6-3 over Canada West.

The next World Junior A Hockey Challenge game to take place in Fort St. John will be on December 11 for a preliminary game as Canada East takes on Team USA.

The first game of the main event will be taking place this Saturday, December 7, at the Encana Events Centre.

For more information, you can visit the Encana Events Centre’s website.