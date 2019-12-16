Russia earns gold at 2019 World Junior A Hockey Challenge, Canada East takes silver

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The 2019 World Junior A Hockey Challenge wrapped up on Sunday, December 15, at the Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek.

For the bronze medal game, the Czech Republic took on Team USA.

Throughout the game, neither team would score a goal until the third period, eventually making the score tied at one apiece as regulation time expired.

- Advertisement -

Since the score was tied at 1-1, this would force the game into overtime to determine who would win the bronze medal.

Ultimately, the United States would go on to win in overtime and claim bronze with a score of 2-1 over the Czechs.

For the gold medal game, Canada East battled it out with Russia.

During the first period, there was no score but then by the second frame, the score was tied at one apiece and this is the way the score would remain after 60 minutes of play.

Since the score was still tied at 1-1, the game would go into overtime.

In overtime, Russia would end up scoring on Canada East to win the game 2-1 and earn the title of 2019 World Junior A Hockey Challenge Champions.

Despite not having won gold, Canada East took home silver for their hard-fought efforts.