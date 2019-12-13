News

Salvation Army continues to look for Christmas Kettle volunteers

By Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Salvation Army is continuing to look for volunteers for their annual Christmas Kettle Campaign.

The goal for this year’s campaign is to raise $75,000, which will sustain the Food Bank for the entire year. Monies also go to help operate the Family Services Program that directly helps people in need.

“The only way we can have a Food Bank in FSJ is through donated dollars,” says Cameron Eggie, Executive Director of The Salvation Army Northern Centre of Hope. “While we are partnered with Food Bank B.C. no operational Dollars are available through that membership.”

The Red Kettles are a vital campaign and success comes from Volunteers that can fill shifts in manning the Kettles. Shifts are two hours long, and there are no requirements to being a Kettle Volunteer, orientation is done through email and over the phone. Every Kettle represents funding for the Food Bank.

If you are interested in volunteering for the Red Kettle Campaign, call the Volunteer Coordinator Tatiana (250) 261-1933

