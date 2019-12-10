Salvation Army Food Bank receives $75,000 from the Community Support Grant Program

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Salvation Army Food Bank was awarded $75,000 in funding from the Community Support Grant (CSG) Program.

The funds will be used to support the Salvation Army’s food hub programs which include the food bank, Christmas hampers and school lunch programs.

On Monday, December 9th, 2019, at the Regular Council meeting, Council voted in favour that the Community Support Grant in the amount of $75,000 is directed to the Salvation Army.

- Advertisement -

These funds come from The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNROD) – Rural Policy and Programs Branch who administers the CSG Program which provides short-term funding to support BC communities that have been impacted through mill closures or shift reductions in the forest sector.

The Salvation Army services approximately 1200 residents of Fort St. John representing 500 families. The Salvation Army has documented a 28% increase in the number of families visiting their centre from 2018 to 2019. According to the Salvation Army, they believe the recent increase of residents accessing their services can be directly related to the recent forestry crisis.

As Fort St. John has been affected by a change in mill operations with an indefinite closure of the Peace Valley OSB Mill, the funding has been identified by Ministry staff who verify the mill’s status directly with the company and then reach out to the impacted community to identify their level of eligible funding

Through the Salvation Army, the grant funding will go directly to the most vulnerable people in the community by providing resources for the food bank and school lunch program.

The Salvation Army operates the Food Bank, Emergency Shelter, Transitional Housing Program, Community & Family Services, Emergency Disaster Program and Thrift Store.