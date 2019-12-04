Santa Claus Parade this Saturday in Fort St John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John’s Annual Santa Claus Parade is taking place this Saturday night, December 7.

Kicking off festivities at 5:00 p.m. will be the Santa Claus Parade which will run south along 100 Street from 108 Avenue to 94 Avenue.

The theme for this year’s Parade is the B.C. Winter Games and following the Parade, at 6:00 p.m., will be the 2020 B.C. Winter Games torch lighting ceremony in Centennial Park.

Also taking place in Centennial Park will be the lighting of the tree followed by a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus.

On hand for refreshments will be free hotdogs, hot chocolate and cookies.

It is to note that there will be street closures due to the Parade from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. within the downtown core.

A map of the parade route can be found below: