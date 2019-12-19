Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Saskatchewan signals warmer feelings to Ottawa over environment

By Canadian Press

Canadian Press

REGINA — Saskatchewan’s environment minister is signalling a warming of feelings towards Ottawa despite disagreement over the federal carbon tax.

Dustin Duncan met with federal counterpart Jonathan Wilkinson in Regina today and asked about what will happen to the carbon tax rate beyond 2022.

Duncan says he left the meeting with Wilkinson happier than he has been in the past after meetings with the minister’s predecessor.

Wilkinson reiterated that a review will have been done by 2022 to determine whether to increase the carbon price beyond $50 a tonne.

He said the federal government will look at all options to meet its targets in addressing climate change.  

Duncan says Wilkinson’s remarks are a departure from those by former environment minister Catherine McKenna, who said in June that the price would not go up beyond $50 a tonne in 2022.

But Duncan adds he got a sense that Ottawa is willing to work with the province, which is a markedly different tone from before October’s election.

 

The Canadian Press

