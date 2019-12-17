School District 60 asking Province to exclude Camp Cameron from Section 17 conditional withdrawal application

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 has been invited, by the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, to comment on the Section 17 conditional withdrawal application in accordance with West Moberly First Nation’s Treaty Land Entitlement.

The School District has been invited to comment on the Section 17 application as the withdrawal includes the District’s lease land on which Camp Cameron is situated.

The School District is requesting that the Province leaves out the Camp Cameron lands from the Section 17 maps and reiterate the current status as leaseholders with the Province.

- Advertisement -

School District 60 says it has renewed a 30-year lease and will be recognized as leaseholders in any future discussions or negotiations.

A letter will be sent to the Province expressing the School District’s concern.