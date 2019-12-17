School District 60 Board votes against proposed cannabis store near Charlie Lake Elementary

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a School District 60 Board meeting on Monday, Trustees were presented with a notice from the Peace River Regional District regarding a proposal for a cannabis store in Charlie Lake.

The Regional District says it received a referral application for a zoning amendment at Charlie Lake Store to include a cannabis outlet.

The reason for bringing this application to the School District is because of the proximity of the proposed cannabis retail outlet to Charlie Lake Elementary and health concerns.

Current legislation states that cannabis must not be consumed on or in school property or a sidewalk, boulevard, or similar that abuts school property and a highway.

Due to the concerns and legislation, the School Board voted to respond negatively to the proposed zoning amendment.