News

School District 60 Board votes against proposed cannabis store near Charlie Lake Elementary

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

SportsNorah Vogan - 0

Inconnu Swim Club attends JP Fiset Invitational in Edmonton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Inconnu Swim Club sent 9 swimmers to...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

School District 60 Board votes against proposed cannabis store near Charlie Lake Elementary

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At a School District 60 Board meeting on Monday, Trustees were presented...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Canada argues in court: National measures needed to address climate crisis

EDMONTON — Lawyers for the federal government are defending Canada's carbon tax by saying the climate crisis requires national measures. The law...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a School District 60 Board meeting on Monday, Trustees were presented with a notice from the Peace River Regional District regarding a proposal for a cannabis store in Charlie Lake.

The Regional District says it received a referral application for a zoning amendment at Charlie Lake Store to include a cannabis outlet.

The reason for bringing this application to the School District is because of the proximity of the proposed cannabis retail outlet to Charlie Lake Elementary and health concerns.

- Advertisement -

Current legislation states that cannabis must not be consumed on or in school property or a sidewalk, boulevard, or similar that abuts school property and a highway.

Due to the concerns and legislation, the School Board voted to respond negatively to the proposed zoning amendment.

Previous articleCanada argues in court: National measures needed to address climate crisis
Next articleInconnu Swim Club attends JP Fiset Invitational in Edmonton

More Articles Like This

Canada argues in court: National measures needed to address climate crisis

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — Lawyers for the federal government are defending Canada's carbon tax by saying the climate crisis requires national measures. The law that brought in the federal...
Read more

Fort Nelson Emergency Services Community Christmas Dinner

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT NELSON, B.C. - The tradition continues with the 27th Community Christmas Dinner. Being held at the NRR Recreation...
Read more

2019 Home Hardware Annual Toy Drive a huge success

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2019 Home Hardware Annual Toy Drive to help fill Santa’s Sleigh with all proceeds going to...
Read more

Anne Roberts Young Elementary School construction still on schedule

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At a School District 60 Board meeting on Monday, Staff provided an update on the construction...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv