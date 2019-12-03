News

School District 60 to hold another meeting on new school catchment area boundaries

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

School District 60 to hold another meeting on new school catchment area boundaries

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 has added an additional public meeting date regarding the...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

A reflection on the first BC Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With anticipation and excitement building for the second BC Winter Games being...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Another successful year for Huskies Annual ‘Fill the Bus’ Food Drive

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies held their 22nd Annual ‘Fill the...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 has added an additional public meeting date regarding the revisions to the school catchment area boundaries for the new school, Anne Roberts Young.

In addition to the three initial scenarios, the School District has constructed an additional hybrid scenario based on the feedback that they have already received from previous meetings.

The District has listed Bert Ambrose, Alwin Holland, Robert Ogilvie, and Duncan Cran as schools where students could potentially be affected by the changes.

- Advertisement -

Once public consultation is complete, the School District will select one of the scenarios to become the new catchment area.

The next public meeting is taking place on December 12, at 7:00 p.m., at Duncan Cran.

You can also provide written submissions to the School District by December 19, 2019, in-person or by email catchments@prn.bc.ca.

Each scenario can be found on the School District’s website.

Previous articleA reflection on the first BC Winter Games

More Articles Like This

A reflection on the first BC Winter Games

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With anticipation and excitement building for the second BC Winter Games being held in Fort St. John,...
Read more

The community comes together for Adaura Cayford

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fundraising events being held to raise funds on behalf of Adaura Cayford have been successful thanks in...
Read more

Suncor keeps 2020 oil budget flat, approves $300-million wind farm project

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Oilsands giant Suncor Energy Inc. says it will keep capital spending related to its oil operations flat next year while moving...
Read more

Christmas Light Tour 2019

News Bernard Suen - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Burger King, Fort St. John Flyers and Moose FM present a Community Christmas Light Tour on December...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv