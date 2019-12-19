SD 60 releases a new version of Superintendent’s Report to improve communication

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In order to improve communication and connections with students, parents, and the community, School District 60 has released a new version of the Superintendent’s Report.

At a Board meeting on Monday, Superintendent Stephen Petrucci presented the new version of the monthly report.

Similar to the previous reports, Petrucci says the new version still features updates on what is happening within the District but what is different is that it presents the information in a word document format which includes interactive media, such as videos, that showcase student work.

Staff say the update to the Superintendent’s Report is part of the School District’s plan to improve communication.

The Superintendent’s Report will be sent out monthly by email to parents and staff and it is also available on the School District’s website.