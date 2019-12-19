News

SD 60 releases a new version of Superintendent’s Report to improve communication

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

SD 60 releases a new version of Superintendent’s Report to improve communication

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In order to improve communication and connections with students, parents, and the...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta Appeal Court reserves ruling in federal carbon tax challenge

EDMONTON — The Alberta Court of Appeal has reserved its decision in the provincial government's challenge of the federal...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club prepares for the upcoming season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With winter starting to settle in across the Peace Region, the Whiskey...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In order to improve communication and connections with students, parents, and the community, School District 60 has released a new version of the Superintendent’s Report.

At a Board meeting on Monday, Superintendent Stephen Petrucci presented the new version of the monthly report.

Similar to the previous reports, Petrucci says the new version still features updates on what is happening within the District but what is different is that it presents the information in a word document format which includes interactive media, such as videos, that showcase student work.

- Advertisement -

Staff say the update to the Superintendent’s Report is part of the School District’s plan to improve communication.

The Superintendent’s Report will be sent out monthly by email to parents and staff and it is also available on the School District’s website.

Previous articleAlberta Appeal Court reserves ruling in federal carbon tax challenge

More Articles Like This

Alberta Appeal Court reserves ruling in federal carbon tax challenge

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — The Alberta Court of Appeal has reserved its decision in the provincial government's challenge of the federal carbon tax. After three days of...
Read more

Beavers harvesting timber as part of BC Hydro’s most memorable outages of 2019

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has released its annual list of the most memorable outages of 2019.
Read more

Alzheimer Society of BC looking to end stigma as part of January’s awareness campaign

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A campaign is coming to Northern British Columbia this January to help raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease.
Read more

District of Taylor releases ‘What We Heard Report’

News Scott Brooks - 0
TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor released its 'What We Heard Report' for December 2019. The report, prepared...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv