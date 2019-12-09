Site C Construction Bulletin December 9th – 22nd, 2019

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The following outlines the construction details for the Site C project for December 9th – 22nd, 2019.

New: BC Hydro has applied for approvals for the Dry Creek and Lynx Creek Highway 29 crossings under the Canadian Navigable Waters Act. This approval application is posted on the project website.

Dam site area – north bank and south bank

- Advertisement -

• Large sections of the penstock pipe will be transported along Old Fort Road. This requires occasional overnight rolling closures, with short delays to traffic. Check our website for upcoming deliveries.

• Contractors will continue to mobilize equipment and materials to the site. This includes deliveries by rail and road.

• Contractors are continuing construction and operations in their work areas: main civil works, generating station and spillways civil works, turbines and generators, and substation. Activities include drilling, blasting, crushing, earthmoving, tunnelling, concrete placement, and road maintenance. Tower and mobile cranes will be used. Deliveries of the turbine generator components will begin in December 2019 and continue for the next three years. Excavation, including in-river excavation, will progress on both banks of the Peace River.

• Construction activities will continue. This could include drilling, blasting, crushing, earthmoving, tunnelling, concrete placement, and road maintenance.

85th Avenue Conveyor

• Fencing is being installed along the conveyor corridor.

Highway 29

• Construction at Lynx Creek will begin. This includes clearing, vegetation removal, excavation, hauling of materials, and construction of gravel causeways in the Peace River.

• Construction at the Cache Creek East embankment continues. This includes vegetation removal, excavation of existing soils, placement and grading of granular materials and site drainage. The contractor will soon be demobilizing for the winter.

• Portage Mountain Quarry operations will continue but are reduced for the winter. Activity will be limited to maintenance of access roads and pick-up and hauling of rip rap.

• Visit the website for more Highway 29 schedules, maps and construction updates.

Reservoir area

• Burning is taking place between the dam site and Halfway River along the Peace River. Burning is based on ground conditions, the fire danger rating, and venting conditions. Merchantable timber will be hauled to local mills.

• Forestry and access road data collection and site investigations continue.

• Road building and clearing continue on the south bank of the eastern reservoir and both banks of the middle reservoirs including islands in the Peace River, east of Halfway River. Boaters are asked to stay clear of the work area. Helicopters will be used.

Transmission works

• Burning is taking place along the transmission line corridor. Burning is based on ground conditions, the fire danger rating, and venting conditions. Waste wood may also be chipped, mulched or bucked into logs.

• Transmission line stringing is taking place on the eastern half of the transmission line. Activities will include helicopter work. There may be short delays on Jackfish Lake Road and 400 Road.

• Merchantable timber will be hauled to local mills.

• Transmission line construction will continue. This includes the construction of stringing sites, helical pile foundation installation, tower assembly and lifting and placing on foundations.

• Maintenance work will continue on roads that provide access to the transmission corridor.

• Road construction will continue in various locations on the transmission line right-of-way. This includes but is not limited to Peace Hill, Trapper Main, Boucher Lake and Medicine Woman road areas.

Other areas

• Work is occurring downstream of the dam site for the Peace River side channel fish habitat enhancements.

• Aggregate and riprap production will continue in West Pine Quarry. We will transport material by rail to the dam site and by truck to Highway 29.

WHAT TO EXPECT Work will take place during the day, night, and on the weekend until the project is completed. During this time, residents can expect:

Traffic – please use caution and obey safety signage

• Old Fort Road

• Near Gate A to the dam site, drivers may encounter loose gravel and increased commercial traffic.

• Overnight deliveries of penstock pipes along Old Fort Road will result in rolling road closures and traffic delays. Deliveries will occur every one or two weeks.

• Due to equipment delivery, there may be occasional short road closures along Old Fort Road from Tahltan Road to Gate B.

• Highway 29: Construction-related equipment will travel along Highway 29. Learn more at drivebc.ca.

• Jackfish Lake Road and 400 Road: There may be short delays due to transmission line work.

• Other areas: Trucks with heavy loads will be accessing the dam site and other project areas, using public and resource roads.

Equipment

• Heavy machinery will be in the transmission line corridor. Please stay clear of the work areas.

• Helicopters and commercial drones may be used to support investigative and construction works.

Noise and vibration

• Some noise and vibration may occur near the dam site and work areas, including the quarries. Boating

• Please stay clear of active in-river work areas along the Peace and Moberly rivers. These areas are identified with signage and markings.

